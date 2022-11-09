Activision Blizzard announced dates and times officers of the preload and opening the servers from Call of Duty Warzone 2.0the new iteration of the battle royale for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One.

Warzone 2 preloads will be active two days before launch, starting at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The opening of the servers with the attached start of Season 1 is scheduled instead for 19:00 on Wednesday 16 November 2022. However, Tom Henderson’s sources claim that the servers will open half an hour early, so at 6:30 pm, with a sort of soft launch, but this is information not yet officially confirmed.

Just today, Activision has unveiled the details on the content of the Season 1 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and the inevitable Battle Pass with free and premium rewards.

COD Warzone 2.0, an official artwork

Among the novelties of Warzone 2, we find Al Mazrah, a new gigantic map set in Somalia with 18 points of interest and desert setting and the DMZ mode. The latter is described as “a narrative-centric, open world mode where Operators must complete faction missions, complete secondary objectives” and face AI-driven enemies and other players, all while trying to survive while waiting for the ‘extraction.

There are also several changes to the game mechanics and the introduction of one playlist with third person camera.