Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and finally available for all platforms: PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One. For those unfamiliar with it, it’s a battle royale free-to-play spin-off of the main Call of Duty series. The PC version is available on both Steam and Battle.net.

While we’re here, let’s review the launch trailer:

Let’s read the official description of the game, taken from the Steam page:

Welcome to Warzone 2.0, the massive free-to-play combat arena that also includes the new map of Al-Mazrah.

The going gets tough

Gather your friends and launch into a huge battlefield set in a metropolitan area and its rural surroundings, in the Republic of Adal.

Look for rewards

Discover supply crates and complete contracts to build your arsenal and gain a tactical edge.

Fight in epic modes

Dive into the new objective-based sandbox mode. Choose the type of experience you want to have on the battlefield and collect gear for your Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 inventory.