Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and finally available for all platforms: PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One. For those unfamiliar with it, it’s a battle royale free-to-play spin-off of the main Call of Duty series. The PC version is available on both Steam and Battle.net.
While we’re here, let’s review the launch trailer:
Let’s read the official description of the game, taken from the Steam page:
Welcome to Warzone 2.0, the massive free-to-play combat arena that also includes the new map of Al-Mazrah.
The going gets tough
Gather your friends and launch into a huge battlefield set in a metropolitan area and its rural surroundings, in the Republic of Adal.
Look for rewards
Discover supply crates and complete contracts to build your arsenal and gain a tactical edge.
Fight in epic modes
Dive into the new objective-based sandbox mode. Choose the type of experience you want to have on the battlefield and collect gear for your Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 inventory.
