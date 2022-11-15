Thanks to a video published in advance by the Call of Duty social profiles for Australia and New Zealand, the first details have emerged about the Battle Passes of the Season 1 from Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2from which we learn that it will not offer a linear progression in levels, but rather a map-like approach with players being able to choose which rewards to unlock and in what order.

The footage was taken down shortly after it was posted, but not fast enough, as it was re-uploaded on social media soon after. You can watch it thanks to Charlie Intel’s tweet below.

As we can see, instead of the classic level progression, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Battle Pass will be structured as a sort of “battle map”. Players can choose from time to time which sector of the map to unlock, each of which offers 5 rewards. Once you have obtained all of them it will be possible to move on to the next sector.

Regardless of the order chosen throughout the Season, it is possible to unlock all sectors and related rewards, there are also bonuses for those who manage to do so. The difference therefore with the old formula is that now players can choose which prizes to give priority to.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass will allow you to obtain over 100 rewardswhich include Operators, Weapon Blueprints, and up to 1,400 Call of Duty Points, the premium currency.

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 opens its doors tomorrow, November 16th. The preload of the new version of the Battle Royale has been available since yesterday, while the minimum and recommended system requirements were revealed a few hours ago.