Sledgehammer Games has released a new one update from Call of Duty: Vanguard, which includes a number of new bug fixes for Multiplayer and Zombie modes. Weapon balances were then added.
First of all let’s see the fixes to multiplayer mode, precisely the bug fix:
- (Weapons) – Long shots now count when obtained through incendiary projectile damage over time
- (Weapons) – When previewing the Shotgun after unlocking the multiplayer challenges, the Shotgun shows the details of the challenge
- (Weapons) – Fixed unwanted behavior with Buck and Slug, resulting in players getting bonuses on headshots when shooting limbs
- (Perks) – Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage, including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade
- (Kill Streak) – Fixed an issue where some players would not keep their Killstreak between rounds
- (Kill Streak) – Users can no longer get infinite ammo with the Killstreak bug exploit
The CDLs have been corrected as follows:
- The game start timer is now 30 seconds
- Removed FMJ from the restriction list
- Respawn delay set to 3.5 seconds
- The respawn delay delay after a suicide is set to 4.5 seconds
- Added Incendiary Grenades to the Restriction List
- Added Bombing Run to the restriction list
- All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are limited and cannot be used in ranked matches
Finally, here are the fixes for zombie mode Call of Duty Vanguard:
- (Artifacts) – Fixed an issue that could occasionally prevent the player’s artifact from functioning properly after using a self-reveal.
- (Support) – Fixed an issue where support weapons could provide infinite ammo.
