Sledgehammer Games has released a new one update from Call of Duty: Vanguard, which includes a number of new bug fixes for Multiplayer and Zombie modes. Weapon balances were then added.

First of all let’s see the fixes to multiplayer mode, precisely the bug fix:

(Weapons) – Long shots now count when obtained through incendiary projectile damage over time

(Weapons) – When previewing the Shotgun after unlocking the multiplayer challenges, the Shotgun shows the details of the challenge

(Weapons) – Fixed unwanted behavior with Buck and Slug, resulting in players getting bonuses on headshots when shooting limbs

(Perks) – Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage, including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade

(Kill Streak) – Fixed an issue where some players would not keep their Killstreak between rounds

(Kill Streak) – Users can no longer get infinite ammo with the Killstreak bug exploit

A soldier with a rifle in his hand in Call of Duty Vanguard

The CDLs have been corrected as follows:

The game start timer is now 30 seconds

Removed FMJ from the restriction list

Respawn delay set to 3.5 seconds

The respawn delay delay after a suicide is set to 4.5 seconds

Added Incendiary Grenades to the Restriction List

Added Bombing Run to the restriction list

All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are limited and cannot be used in ranked matches

Finally, here are the fixes for zombie mode Call of Duty Vanguard: