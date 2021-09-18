Great news for any gamer who plans to give it a try the open beta from Call of Duty Vanguard, because the developers have decided to extend it for another two days in addition to those already planned, bringing the session end date to September 22, 2021, precisely at 19:00 Italian time.

This is pleasant news after the recent and unpleasant reports of cheater already present in the game beta and which seem to be ruining the experience of some players on consoles and PCs.

Returning to the timing of the beta, before this change the official times to try the game in preview, in view of the launch on November 5th, were by September 20, guaranteeing only two days to those who did not pre-order the game.

In fact, PlayStation players and those who pre-ordered the title (with some exceptions) were able to get their hands on it as early as the 16th (with a staggered release), consequently leaving many other players with very little time to try. Call of Duty Vanguard before the official release, hence this extension of the open beta will make many fans happy.

In a post on Twitter of the official channel, which we leave you at the bottom of the article we can in fact read:

🚨BREAKING🚨: The #Vanguard OPEN BETA has been extended until Wednesday Sept 22 at 10am PT. For those that haven’t had a chance to enter the fray, this is your moment 🎖 pic.twitter.com/dLShw7qUQb – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 18, 2021

the Vanguard Open BETA has been extended until Wednesday 22 September at (19:00 Italian time CEST) For those who haven’t had a chance to enter the fray, this is your time

The multiplayer of the Activision title will then be available for several days, guaranteeing players this reinterpretation of the Second World War in Call of Duty sauce, but which introduces many elements, including those known as probably many new maps, perhaps Zombies and King of the Hill, and also some quite unique features as well innovative for the series.

In fact, some sort of “Soft destructibility” of the environments, in particular some specific objects and some walls made of light materials that can be literally torn to pieces with bullets and explosives, certainly creating a setting that gives so much strength to the spectacularity of player actions.

Obviously we are not talking about the levels reached in titles like Rainbow Six Siege or the various Battlefield but it’s almost always a good thing when you increase environmental interactivity in a previously quite static game world.