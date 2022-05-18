From now and until next week the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard is free. Specifically, anyone can throw themselves into the fray of the shooter’s multiplayer modes without buying the game from today, Wednesday 18 May, until 19:00 on Tuesday 24 May. Not only that, for the duration of this free trial period all players will receive double the XP.

The announcement came from a tweet from the official Call of Duty account, which confirms that anyone can play multiplayer for free and try over 20 maps and 10 different modes starting today.

If you are interested, you can download the free access to Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer from here for PS5, from here for PS4, from here for Xbox platforms and finally from here for the PC version. What do you think, will you take the opportunity to try Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer?

Staying on the subject, the insider Ralph Valve has shared new alleged details on the presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the multiplayer Alpha test.