Activision and Sledgehammer Games are on the hunt for new recruits to turn the tables on Secret Weapons.

It may be that part of the public is already more interested in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, of which we barely saw a logo a few days ago, but there is still a lot of life ahead of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and from Activision and Sledgehammer Games they want to engage new players in their action by throwing a new week of free access to its multiplayerand that includes all maps and modes.

“In Secret Weapons, the third season of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Nebula’s worldwide attacks continue to threaten the balance of power. We need all the help we can get to turn the tide back in our favor.. Invite your friends and family to equip and deploy during the one-week free access period, which begins on May 18 at 19:00 and lasts until May 24 at 18:00 (UTC+2). read on the Call of Duty blog.

In this way, until May 24, fans of multiplayer war action have a golden opportunity to discover if Call of Duty: Vanguard is their video game by enjoying a free trial pass with more than 20 maps and nine game modes. The download will be available at PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

While you save your seat until 19:00, you can take a look at the review of Call of Duty: Vanguard on the 3DJuegos pages, which said in its final lines: “despite its new multiplayer modes and having a handful of new characters and mechanics in its campaign, Call of Duty: Vanguard has missed the opportunity to create a landmark experience in the saga“.

