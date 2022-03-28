Call of Duty: Vanguard will be the protagonist of an unprecedented initiative for the Activision Blizzard series, since it will be possible to try the multiplayer free for two weekswith the possibility therefore of a truly in-depth test on the game to proceed with the eventual purchase.

From March 30 to April 13the multiplayer section of Call of Duty: Vanguard can be downloaded and played for free by anyone, for the first time in the history of the famous series: previously there have been similar initiatives with timed trials, but never for such a long period.

The download should be available starting March 30, pending further information from Activision Blizzard, with free access to multiplayer until April 13, 2022.

The trial version will include “a large multiplayer playlist made up of Vanguard’s most popular maps,” according to reports from Activision Blizzard.

It would therefore seem not to be the complete set, but we still await further information about it: among the accessible contents there are maps such as Shipment and Das Haus, in addition to the more recent ones introduced in multiplayer, such as Casablanca and Gondola. Between maps Also playable for free is the large new area set in the Alps, which includes some variations such as new vehicles and a single large-caliber objective such as capturing all bases.

In the meantime, today it emerged that, according to what the developers reported, inserting more maps is impossible in Call of Duty: Warzone, considering the size that the game would take, while Activision has already confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 coming in the coming months.