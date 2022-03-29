Sledgehammer Games’ shooter for Activision has released two new maps in Season 2.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 29, 2022, 09:02 3 comments

This week will mark five months since the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC and consoles, but in Sledgehammer Games They continue to work so that the latest shooter takes flight a bit. Activision’s delivery has been enjoying the news of Season 2 for a few days, but there is still more to come.

As they comment in a post published in the official blog of the saga, players who so wish may play free for two weeks to Vanguard’s online multiplayer. It will be available on all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S), although in the case of consoles a subscription to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold will be required.

Free trial is for all platformsThis period will allow testing, in addition to all multiplayer modes online available, the two new maps that have arrived with the update of the second season: Casablanca, which moves the action to a market in Morocco, and Góndola, with cliffs, caves and power plants. This way, from March 30 to April 13 we can access this free version of the game set in World War II.

Now, if you are not interested in Vanguard and prefer to look to the future, you will be happy to know that the first details of Call of Duty 2022 already exist that, although brief, anticipate one of the most ambitious developments of the franchise. It should also be mentioned that the recent acquisition of Activision by Microsoft does not seem to affect the next Call of Duty in terms of console exclusivity.

