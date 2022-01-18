Call of Duty: Vanguard was the best selling game of the 2021 in USE, dominating the ranking of the titles that have totaled the highest collections during the year that has just ended.

Despite sales down 36% and the worst launch of the last 14 years in the UK, Call of Duty: Vanguard has done very well in the United States, finishing in first position ahead of another episode of the series. Black Ops Cold War, it’s at Madden NFL 22.

Ranking of the best-selling games in the USA in 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War (Activision Blizzard) Madden NFL 22 (EA) Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl * (Nintendo) Battlefield 2042 (EA) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) Resident Evil: Village (Capcom) MLB: The Show 21 (Sony) Super Mario 3D World (Nintendo)

Video game sales in the US hit a record high in 2021, with spending equal to 60.4 billion dollars and an 8% increase over the previous year, according to data collected by NPD.

The bulk of this figure comes from software, with 51.7 billion dollars collected in 2021 and therefore 85% of the total, while hardware has reached 6 billion dollars and registered a growth of 14% year-on. -year. The best-selling console was Nintendo Switch.