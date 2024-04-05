Call of Duty: Vanguard he scored sales for good 30 million copies: this was revealed by Brian Hong, former Activision social media strategist for the game in question, by entering the data in his CV on LinkedIn.

The news can only surprise, if we consider that the results of Call of Duty: Vanguard were lower than Activision Blizzard's expectations, and also on a critical level the episode set during World War II it did not receive an enthusiastic reception.

Specifically, the publisher he figured the problem was the settingwhich at the time had not involved the large community of fans of the series that much, as well as a general lack of news.