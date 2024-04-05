Call of Duty: Vanguard he scored sales for good 30 million copies: this was revealed by Brian Hong, former Activision social media strategist for the game in question, by entering the data in his CV on LinkedIn.
The news can only surprise, if we consider that the results of Call of Duty: Vanguard were lower than Activision Blizzard's expectations, and also on a critical level the episode set during World War II it did not receive an enthusiastic reception.
Specifically, the publisher he figured the problem was the settingwhich at the time had not involved the large community of fans of the series that much, as well as a general lack of news.
And instead…
Probably Activision she allowed herself to be influenced by the initial sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard in expressing their doubts regarding the success of the project, given that the episode developed by Sledgehammer Games turned out to be the best-selling game of the year in the USA.
In addition to an unconvincing campaign, Vanguard added an online multiplayer segment of great substance and quality, which not surprisingly earned it the award Online Game of the Year at the twenty-fifth edition of the DICE Awards.
