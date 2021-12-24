There is good news if you are enrolled in the Call of Duty Vanguard newsletter. Activision he is in fact giving all members free bonuses to use in his latest competitive shooter.

As a thank you for having “chose to receive Call of Duty news”, Activision is giving members a weapon pendant, one calling card and a doubled XP bonus of 30 minutes, as depicted in the following image.

If you are planning to try COD Vanguard or plan to play it intensively over the holidays, now is a good time to redeem Activision gifts. The latest Call of Duty hasn’t received great praise from audiences and critics alike, but it’s still one of the best-selling games of the last quarter. If you want to learn more, here you will find the Eurogamer.it review by Riccardo Cantù.

Source: MP1st