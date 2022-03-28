After the map restyiling Rebirth Island from Call of Duty: Warzonealso the last chapter of the series is preparing to bring some news. Call of Duty: Vanguardin fact, it will make available one free multiplayer trial for two weeks.

Call of Duty: Vanguard isn’t achieving the success it hoped for Activisionbut the US company did not give up. From March 30 to April 13the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be free and players will be able to access different features of the titlewhich include numerous maps, a new mode and other new features.

According to reports from Activision Blizzard, the free trial will include «a huge multiplayer playlist made up of Vanguard’s most popular maps“, Such as Shipment And Das Haus. In addition, users who download the multiplayer trial, will have access to maps recently introduced in the title, that is Casablanca And Gondola.

In addition to these maps, Activision will also make one available new large map set in the Alpswith new vehicles and one big goal, which is to conquer all the bases to achieve victory.

No chapter in the Call of Duty series had ever offered such an offer. In fact, timed free trials had been released in the past, but never for such a long time. Therefore, users attracted to Call of Duty: Vanguard will have the opportunity to test the game for some time and decide if it will be worthwhile to purchase the full version.

In the last few days, several have been circulating rumors regarding the addition of new maps to Call of Duty: Warzone. Unfortunately, the developers haven’t given any positive signals about it. In any case, we remind you that on our site you can find the review of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Furthermore, we refer you to the updated title sheet, for all the information.