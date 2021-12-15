This weekend all players will be able to try multiplayer for free from Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Activision has indeed announced a free weekend that will take place from 16 to 21 December. Not only that, during this time players will earn double XP points.

To be precise, the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be free from 19:00 Italian on Thursday 16 December until the same time on Monday 21 December. Players during this time period will be able to battle over ten maps and in four modes, or the Team Deathmatch, Dominion, Hardpoint and Hill of Champions.

Also, as already mentioned in the opening, all players will get double XP for the player, weapons, Operators and for the Battle Pass. As usual in these cases, all progress will be maintained should you decide to purchase Call of Duty: Vanguard later.

The free weekend coincides with the arrival of the Christmas event “Festive Fevor“, which starts November 17 and will include themed limited-time modes, maps will be decorated with Christmas decorations, there will be exclusive rewards and more until December 25, 2021.

Among other things, we remind you that this weekend it will be possible to play the multiplayer of any PS5 and PS4 game even without having an active PlayStion Plus subscription.