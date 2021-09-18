There seems to be no peace for the series call of Duty when it comes to cheater, as even the recent public beta of Vanguard has already shown almost unambiguous signs of this “phenomenon” annoying for the players who receive it and in general for the entire community.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the award-winning series of Activision if you deal with this problem, what about Warzone has in some moments achieved an endemic state which ruined the gaming experience of many players.

In the video that we can see at the bottom of the article there is a gameplay sequence recorded from the beta of Call of Duty Vanguard, available for a very few days, and which shows the character of the main player, killed in a fairly equivocal way several times by a potential cheater that moves as if knew in advance the position of the opponents.

Most likely the cheating player has made use of a sort of aimbot (a system that allows the system to automatically and preventively target the player’s position even beyond the walls and which therefore requires a minimum effort to carry out excellent performance) putting themselves at a clear advantage over the others.

For the few who were not accustomed to the term then, with cheater we mean all those players who, thanks to system flaws, persist in many video games or with the help of real software created for the purpose, break game mechanics and cheat to gain a considerable advantage over other players.

This phenomenon is a real problem because ruins the experience of all those who abide by the rules and why time is sometimes required to virtually discover and punish the perpetrator of such actions. For this reason, the various publishers have innovated in response to these problems with increasingly sophisticated automatic detection systems or external software reporting as with the Battleye.

As we already mentioned, Call of Duty is not new to this problem, especially because with the opening to the Free to play world of Warzone, many new players have been incorporated into the title, thereby increasing the number of potential cheaters for the product.

It is strange, however, to see these issues have already arrived in a beta that has a character by its definition absolutely momentary and who will then make a clean sweep of any progress from all players, even the incorrect ones. Consequently, there is no real good reason (if any) to behave this way in a public beta, other than to annoy other players. We hope that the developers work hard to reduce ai minimum terms the presence of such players in the future title, due out next month.