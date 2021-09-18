Starting today the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will be available on all platforms and for all players, even for those who have not pre-ordered of the game. Specifically, the beta will become open with no access limits from 19:00 today, Saturday 18 September.

This is an excellent opportunity to experience the multiplayer of the new shooter from Sledgehammer Games and Activision before its debut in stores. In the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta you can jump into the fray of mode Classic Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search and Destroy, plus Patrol, a new objective-based Hardpoint mode. These will take place on the Hotel Royal, Red Star, Gavutu and Eagle’s Nest maps. You can also try the Hill of Champions mode, a fast-paced and fast-paced solo, pair and threesome tournament on the Airstrip, Trainyard, Market and Courtyard maps.

It is also an excellent opportunity to test the function first hand Battle Rhythm, which allows players to choose the intensity of the matches based on the number of players (from 12 to 48). For details on content, rewards and more, we recommend reading our article dedicated to the Vanguard beta.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has been available for a few days now for all PS5 and PS4 players and those who have pre-ordered the game for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. As mentioned, this prerequisite will no longer be necessary starting from 19:00 today, Saturday 18 September, until the end of the beta, scheduled for 19:00 on Monday 20 September. If you are interested in participating, know that the client is already available in the reference digital stores of each platform.