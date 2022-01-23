After the announcement of the postponement of the update of the Call Of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 2pictures have leaked online showing several operators of the new season.

Originally posted by user @ZestyLeaks, before posts were removed in response to a complaint, the images show three new playable characters, Anna, Gustavo and Thomas. Another image has also circulated on the net, which according to what reported would have shown a work-in-progress of a small map that is said to be arriving in Call of Duty Warzone: however, we do not know how it will be implemented in the game, and if it will be. present in Season 2.

Recall that the Season 2 release date Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard has been postponed for 12 days, to February 14, 2022. The developers said they needed time to balance and optimize the gameplay experience following some issues that emerged in internal testing.

Call of Duty Warzone certainly needs the utmost attention from the developers. For example, cheaters have been flying cars recently, with results ranging from funny to annoying as they are able to run over people even inside buildings.