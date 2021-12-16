One of the biggest problems that afflicts online video games, especially on PC, is coming face to face with a cheater, a species that continues to make its way despite the various countermeasures adopted by the software houses. A long-standing problem, but which perhaps seems to have found at least a palliative.

Activision has indeed introduced in its two call of Duty, Vanguard And Warzone, a new anti cheat system called Ricochet capable of acting directly at the Kernel level, making life hard for those who use special programs. This resulted in plowing entire fields of cheaters, cleaning up both titles. How do we know? The various forums are full of people complaining about the new system, even finding it an injustice …

There is still no exultation, however, as studies have probably already started to implement countermeasures to the new system, but if this does not happen, let’s get ready to see Ricochet a little everywhere.

Source: vg247.com