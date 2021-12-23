Thanks to Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system implemented in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, Activision yesterday has 48,000 cheaters banned in just one day.

The confirmation came from the official account of the series, which announces the new impressive wave of sanctions with a joke clip attached, with a soldier armed with a hammer with the word “ban” superimposed, thus simulating the famous “ban hammer”.

The phenomenon of cheating is now a real plague in the panorama of multiplayer titles. There are sites that sell full-fledged subscription packages that include cheats like wall hack (to see enemies and loot through walls and any surface), aimbot (auto aim), and much more. Those in possession of similar tools obviously have a significant advantage over other players, thus compromising the multiplayer experience. In particular, given their popularity and ineffective countermeasures in the past, the Call of Duty games have been among the hardest hit by this phenomenon, but now things seem to be about to change.

The new Ricochet anti-cheat system, which works at the kernel level and checks if cheating software is running in the background, seems very difficult to circumvent for the moment, which has been putting cheaters in serious trouble since its launch. which took place last December 15th. Obviously it is still too early to sing victory because behind the scenes there are those who are continuing to develop new solutions to break this system.