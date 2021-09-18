20 multiplayer maps of the next have been discovered Call of Duty Vanguard, everything was revealed thanks to multiplayer beta. A dataminer shared his findings on the well-known Reddit portal, and in addition to that he also revealed that there will be Zombie maps and 4 arenas for the King of the Hill mode.

The developer of this upcoming shooter, aka Sledgehammer Games, had anticipated that Call of Duty Vanguard would have had well 20 multiplayer maps at launch, 16 of which built specifically for the “founding core” of the gameplay.

In addition to the new maps unveiled, the datamine also reported the names of several new game modes. These are “Arms Race”, “Control”, “Crawl”, “Minefield” and “Patrol”. The six operators at the launch of the game appear to be Beatrice (French), Constanze (Latin), Solange (Franco-Latin), Shigenori (Japanese), Padmavati (Indian) and Halima (Arab). According to what emerged, 4 others are planned to come out later: they are Lewis, Francis, Isabella and Liu.

The new multiplayer features of Call of Duty Vanguard include an advanced firearm system and the new generation of 2vs2 mode previously introduced in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The online game will also offer King of the Hill mode.

The multiplayer beta of Call of Duty Vanguard started on Thursday. For the first 48 hours it was available for Playstation, Xbox and PC users who pre-ordered the upcoming shooter. This is accessible from today until September 20 for all those who own one of the aforementioned consoles or a PC. There is the possibility of obtaining codes and in this article we will explain how.

The list of Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer maps revealed is as follows:

Berlin

Bastion

Bocage

Casablanca

Castle (remake of Call of Duty World at War)

War of the Dead (Zombie)

Das Haus

Demyask

Dome (remake of Call of Duty World at War)

Desert Siege

Factory

Gavutu

Royale Hotel

Numa

Numa-Numa

Oasis (remake of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3)

Paradise

Red Star

Shipment

Sub Pen (remake of Call of Duty World at War)

Tuscan

Airstrip, Train Yard, Courtyard and Market are the arenas for the King of the Hill mode

The new title from Sledgehammer Games promises to be rich in content between online and offline mode. If you are curious to discover the news on multiplayer, we refer you to our dedicated article.