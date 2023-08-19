The world of call of Duty posts a major loss today, with the departure of David Vonderhaar from Treyarchthe design director of various chapters of the series who has decided to change perspective and embark on a new adventure on a project not yet announced.

Having spent 18 years within Treyarch, Vonderhaar is one of the team’s veteran developers, especially dedicated to the Call of Duty series in the years since 2004, when he began work on that franchise.

Previously, the designer joined Activision in 1996 as a senior online manager until 2000. He then moved to Intuit and then GameSpy, before moving to Treyarch and then back to Activision Blizzard when it acquired the team in question.