The world of call of Duty posts a major loss today, with the departure of David Vonderhaar from Treyarchthe design director of various chapters of the series who has decided to change perspective and embark on a new adventure on a project not yet announced.
Having spent 18 years within Treyarch, Vonderhaar is one of the team’s veteran developers, especially dedicated to the Call of Duty series in the years since 2004, when he began work on that franchise.
Previously, the designer joined Activision in 1996 as a senior online manager until 2000. He then moved to Intuit and then GameSpy, before moving to Treyarch and then back to Activision Blizzard when it acquired the team in question.
A long career on Call of Duty
During these 18 years, Vonderhaar has taken part in the development of 8 Call of Duty, starting with the “old” Call of Duty 2: Big Red One. “Thank you to the Call of Duty community for your passion and enthusiasm.
That energy fueled our determination as a studio and individuals, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to interact with so many of you directly online and in person. This energy will always be a big part of me,” Vonderhaar said in a message to Call of Duty colleagues and players.
The most recent work of the designer and of Treyarch in general is the Zombie mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, announced just yesterday and destined to present novelties thanks to an open world map and an “extraction” style structure.
#Call #Duty #Treyarch #loses #David #Vonderhaar #design #director #chapters
Leave a Reply