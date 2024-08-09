In an interview with GamesIndustry, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Twothe parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games, has said it expects Xbox Game Pass Numbers to Grow With Call of Duty“at least for a period of time”, but that does not change the distrust in the company’s serviceas it makes “rational decisions”.
It’s no secret, in fact, that Zelnick is not keen on Game Pass and other subscription services, at least when it comes to publishing the biggest and most important games. “We think a subscription makes sense to allow access to games from a large catalog, but instead it makes no sense for the most important titles“, Zelnick said in 2021.
The following year he added that these services are not for Take-Two: “It doesn’t make sense to usbecause we don’t think consumers are economically willing to pay for it. And we can’t afford to disrupt our business in a way that doesn’t make economic sense.”
Despite Call of Duty, Take-Two’s View on Xbox Game Pass Doesn’t Change
Apparently, not even the entry of Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games seem to have changed Zelnick’s mind. Speaking to GamesIndustry, he said that the arrival of a giant like Black Ops 6 in the catalog will lead to an increase in subscribersas much as it might turn out to be a growth limited to a limited period of time.
“I think offering a premium title on a subscription service day in and day out will drive consumers to that subscription service at least for a period of time,” Zelnick told GamesIndustry.biz.
Despite this, Take-Two’s prospects will not change, as Zelnick later reiterated, even quite sarcastically.
“No, it will not affect our decisions,” he added. “Because our decisions are rational“.
Staying on the subject of Game Pass, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy collection has been available to all subscribers since yesterday.
#Call #Duty #Push #Xbox #Game #Pass #TakeTwo #Remains #Wary #Prefers #Sell #GTA #Full #Price
Leave a Reply