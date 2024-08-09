In an interview with GamesIndustry, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Twothe parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games, has said it expects Xbox Game Pass Numbers to Grow With Call of Duty“at least for a period of time”, but that does not change the distrust in the company’s serviceas it makes “rational decisions”.

It’s no secret, in fact, that Zelnick is not keen on Game Pass and other subscription services, at least when it comes to publishing the biggest and most important games. “We think a subscription makes sense to allow access to games from a large catalog, but instead it makes no sense for the most important titles“, Zelnick said in 2021.

The following year he added that these services are not for Take-Two: “It doesn’t make sense to usbecause we don’t think consumers are economically willing to pay for it. And we can’t afford to disrupt our business in a way that doesn’t make economic sense.”