There is one million PlayStation users That don’t play anything else that a call of Duty: this was stated by Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a document presented during the hearing which pits Microsoft and the FTC against each other.

We mentioned this passage in the Call of Duty PlayStation revenue news, but considering the importance of similar information was the case with deepen the issuewhere possible, and reconstruct the sentences spoken by Ryan.

Basically the document it was not properly censoredlet’s say so, and so someone managed to reconstruct the text hidden under the black bars, which mentions the figure of the million PlayStation users who only play Call of Duty, relating in this case to 2021.

However, there are other details, again with reference to 2021:

Over (14?) million PlayStation users have dedicated 30% of their playing time to Call of Duty.

Over 6 million PlayStation users have dedicated 70% of their playing time to Call of Duty.

Around one million PlayStation users have dedicated 100% of their playing time to Call of Duty.

Furthermore, “Call of Duty players spent an average of (116?) hours per year on Call of Duty. Call of Duty players spent over 70% of their playing time on Call of Duty, dedicating an average of 296 hours per franchise.”

In short, a different picture emerges from this information than the one described in the graph according to which Call of Duty is not so special, and it is understandable why Sony is opposing the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft.