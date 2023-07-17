It has been many years now that the saga of call of Duty entertains users from all over the world thanks to its well-tested mechanics and a community that is always on the move. Although many years have passed since their release, however, there are some titles that have been able more than others to carve out their own space in the hearts of longtime fans. Among them we certainly find some sacred monsters, which proved capable of revolutionizing the world of shooters, among which Call of Duty Black Ops And Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

As proof of the success of these two incredible video games, just think that in the last few days 200,000 Xbox users (overall) have invaded their servers, recently reopened and usable thanks to the backwards compatibility of Xbox Series X/S and of Xbox Onewhich allows you to play all the titles that came out on Xbox 360.

The enthusiasm with which the community has welcomed the reopening of the servers of the historic chapters of call of Dutyraises many doubts about what the future of the saga could be if it were to become part of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass: Is it possible that players decide to enjoy the historical titles, rather than take advantage of the new chapters coming out?