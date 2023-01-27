How many players does the series have call of Duty? Many, according to one given emerged thanks to the OXO Museo in Malaga, Spain, which unveiled the number of contemporary players of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Mobile.

The information came in the form of a photograph to Insider Gaming, sent by a reader visiting the museum facility. At 20:00 yesterday, Italian time, online Call of Duty players were 1,104,383, broken down as follows: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 424,000, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 184,000 and Call of Duty: Mobile 406,000.

The photo sent to Insider Gaming

It is important to specify that these are highly variable figures and that the museum has been licensed by Activision Blizzard to share live numbers of its games. The US publisher has not yet commented on the findings, however.

Now, apparently they seem to be really excellent numbers, but to make sensible judgments there are several data missing, such as the overall daily trend, the number of monthly players, the numbers of direct competition and those expected by Activision Blizzard. In short, talking about success or failure would be out of place.

Moreover, recent rumors want the number of players of Warzone 2 collapsed faster than expected. When it comes to live services, the situation is always evolving and nothing can be taken for granted.