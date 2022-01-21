The brand of call of Duty is in these hours particularly discussed due to the fact that – following the acquisition of Microsoft from Activision Blizzard – this could stop coming up PlayStation, given the agreements made with Sony.

We have deepened some details on the acquisition, talking about the titles that could be released on Xbox Game Pass in the future in a dedicated article, you can find it here.

Only yesterday, Phil Spencer, person in charge of Xbox Game Studos, confirmed that he wanted to honor the agreements made, just as happened with Deathloop and with Ghostwire Tokyo, exclusive PlayStation temporaries until the final date of the agreement is reached.

However, the deals appear to have a relatively close enough deadline, as reported by Colteastwood and taken from Idle Sloth on Twitter, given that apparently we are talking about 2024, as you can see in the Tweet below, which would lead to the safe realization of no more than two further chapters following the finalization of the acquisition.

(FYI) Sony has a marketing deal with Call of Duty until 2024, a full year after acquisition is complete according to Colteastwood https://t.co/Rz052ycGpa – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) January 21, 2022

Among other things, it seems that the brand could begin to adopt a no longer annual release rate, as detailed in the article you find here. In fact, it seems that by changing one’s cadence, the new one Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released well ahead of schedule, according to what was anticipated by a very reliable leak, find our in-depth analysis at the following link.

Looking forward to understanding how the Xbox division will manage the brand of call of Duty following the termination of the agreements with Sony, we refer you to our open letter to Microsoft, in which we talk about how the giant should manage everything.

As for the way the well-known shooter series should have a way to evolve thanks to the support of the Xbox Game Studios, with likely a change in the terms and way of development by Activision Blizzard, find all the details here.