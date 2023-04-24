Arcane Wonders has announced through an official press release a partnership with Activision Publishing, Genuine Entertainment and Evolution for the production of the board game of CoD, known simply as Call of Duty: The Board Game. A trailer has also been released, which you can watch below. The release date is currently set for a generic 2024with a Kickstarter campaign coming in Fall 2023.

Call of Duty: The Board Game is a board game that combines “strategy, tactical planning and combat” to create an “intense and immersive gaming experience”. Players will have to take on the role of elite soldiers, fight each other in iconic maps from the Call of Duty videogame series and engage in “high-paced” battles.

The package will include high-quality components, “stunning” artwork, miniatures of iconic characters and weapons from the Call of Duty franchise, and gameplay modes that will allow players to experience the games in a new way.

“We are thrilled to partner with Activision to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the tabletop,” he said Bryan Pope, CEO of Arcane Wonders and one of the game’s main designers. “As longtime fans of COD, we’ve worked hard to capture the reach, stakes, and sheer intensity of video games in ways that COD fans and tabletop gamers new and old will love. We can’t wait to bring the ‘unforgettable fun and competitive COD frenzy at game night for years to come.”

