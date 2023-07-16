L’binding agreement signed between Microsoft and Sony to keep call of Duty on PlayStation it will last 10 yearstherefore the games of the Activision Blizzard shooter series will arrive on PS4, PS5 and future consoles until at least 2033.

We are talking about the same duration of the contract that ensures the arrival of the next Call of Duty also on the Nintendo and Nvidia GeForce NOW consoles, as well as the one previously proposed to Sony itself, which however it had rejected as deemed inadequate.

The news came from a Twitter post by Axios journalist Stephen Totilio, who received confirmation on the duration of the deal directly from a PlayStation spokesperson.