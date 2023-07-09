activision showed the Call of Duty 2023 to the NBA players during the NBA Summer League, held in Las Vegas over the weekend. Nothing has surfaced about the game, but many players have actually claimed to have seen it, so we can give the news as a given.

The only images that have surfaced show NBA players playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Of course, they can’t reveal anything about the new chapter.

According to very persistent rumors, the 2023 Call of Duty should be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the announcement of the game should be very close, also considering the probable autumn release.

Of course it is fair to say that this is unofficial information. Let’s wait for Activision to pronounce to find out more.