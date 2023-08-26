A less advantageous position

It is clear that, in the light of the latest developments, Sony has been able to accept the agreement with Microsoft, which will guarantee the presence of Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms.

After the defeat of the FTC, the Japanese company has indeed found itself in one less advantageous position compared to last December, and indeed the Redmond house has shown too much sportsmanship in proposing the same agreement, which at that point could have been remodulated downwards.

It remains to be understood how things will end up, now that the CMA has decided to extend the timeframe for a possible approval again, in defiance of the agreement with Microsoft which had led to the annulment of the appeal before the CAT.