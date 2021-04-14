The years go by and by and Call of duty continues to be one of the most successful franchises in the video game industry. Its annual deliveries always sneak into the lists of the best-selling titles and its battle royale is not far behind in terms of impact, number of players and income generated. Now Call of Duty teases a strange announcement for April 21 that has taken many by surprise and of which we will still have to wait to know more details, although we do know that it has to do with Warzone and that promises to change things forever.

And is that the ad says the following: “April 21, 2021. The end is near… #Warzone ”. In the teaser that can be found in the tweet that you can see before this paragraph we check how we are also given an hour: 12PM PT, which is the 9:00 p.m. in mainland Spain. Thus, we can expect the supposed end to arrive on April 20 at 9:00 p.m. in our country. Unsurprisingly, fans have already started to work out their theories about what this approaching end might mean. Most agree when pointing out that it will be a sea ​​change in the Warzone map, the Call of Duty battle royale.

As is often the case in the months leading up to the launch of a new Call of Duty, in recent weeks there has been speculation about what it would be. the location and the time of the installment of Activision’s war saga. Meanwhile fans continue to enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which arrived a few months ago with improvements for its next-gen version and which has dazzled audiences, just as Warzone has been doing for quite some time. Now we only have to wait for the development of events to see what ends this end that is approaching.