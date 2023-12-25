The team explains via Twitter that it is using a new detection system based on Machine Learning and that SPLAT has been activated over 2,000 times since launch.

Activision, or more precisely its Team RICOCHET continue working to stop cheaters within the ecosystem call of Duty . By introducing new systems, “cheaters” are found and eventually banned. Now, we find that in just one month the team has banned over 23,000 users accused of cheating.

SPLAT and other funny ideas by Team RICOCHET

Team RICOCHET switches between serious anti-cheat mechanics and more hilarious punishment methods. With SPLAT, cheaters fail to open their parachute at startup and fall to the ground without being able to save themselves. Furthermore, if it is activated during the game, their jumps are enormous and they fall to the ground again, dying instantly.

Obviously there are players who claim to have suffered bans without having committed any type of “crime”. It is impossible for us to know whether these claims are genuine, but it is credible that the automatic anti-cheat system is not always perfect. Regardless, Team RICOCHET helps make the Call of Duty ecosystem healthier and more fun.