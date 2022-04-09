Approaching twenty years since its first release and with major titles released every year since 2003 – with the only exception being 2004 – call of Duty is beginning to change its sales model.

Some time ago there was talk of a new sabbatical for the main releases (2023, probably), but now Activision Blizzard it’s making him a model Always On. “Over the past two years, Call of Duty has expanded and evolved. Our development cycles have gone from annual releases to an ‘Always On’ model. The greater the involvement, we correspond to an increase in our live service model on all platforms ”.

All of this includes season passes, new operators, and virtually every kind of content available in in-game virtual stores. A support that has also been extended to the testers of the Quality Control department, whose minimum wage has risen to at least $ 20 per hour.

NEW: Activision Blizzard announces all US based QA testers will be converted to full time employees, access to full benefits, and a hourly wages increase to minimum $ 20 / hr. Statement from the company + internal email: pic.twitter.com/SWsD8aKfAW – CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 7, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



In the letter from the company there is also mention of “Ambitious plans” for the future: in fact, there is also talk of a different conception for the brand which will provide a chorus of interventions in the experience of the players, in the products for Mobile and in subscription-based content, as mentioned in job advertisements : “We call it CoD 2.0”.

Source: Gamesradar