From the documents that emerged during the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, interesting information also emerged on the attempt made by the publisher of remove Call of Duty from Steam to make it aBattle.net exclusivean initiative that has been defined as a “sound failure”.
The comment comes from Microsoft itself, which analyzing the results obtained by Activision Blizzard in the period in which Call of Duty was removed from Steam to become an exclusive linked to the Battle.net platform did not mince words to express the general negativity of the operation.
As you may remember, between 2018 and 2021 the Call of Duty series disappeared from Steam and became purchasable only through Battle.net and Activision Blizzard’s integrated systems, as far as the PC version was concerned. Well, it turns out now – as has been suspected for years anyway – that the return to Steam a few years later was due to very disappointing results for the operation.
Microsoft’s document on the CoD failure on Battle.net
“Activision’s attempt to bring digital sales of Call of Duty exclusively to its Battle.net platform has resulted in a resounding failure,” reads the documents that emerged during the trial. Reportedly, “the monthly active users of Battle.net remained relatively unchanged during the period, while Steam users during the same period, even without access to Call of Duty, grew by the tens of millions, nearly doubling monthly active users from 2017 to 2021.” (from 67 to 132 million).
The episode was used as an example by Microsoft to demonstrate how a “platform” (in this case Steam) does not need to have access to Call of Duty to have success, so the series does not guarantee that this will be achieved. Furthermore, it could also be seen as an incentive to keep Call of Duty cross-platform.
In the meantime, we have seen that the FTC has appealed Judge Corley’s decision, with the more or less clear intention of temporarily blocking the acquisition.
#Call #Duty #Steam #Removal #Battle.net #Exclusive #Failure
Leave a Reply