From the documents that emerged during the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, interesting information also emerged on the attempt made by the publisher of remove Call of Duty from Steam to make it aBattle.net exclusivean initiative that has been defined as a “sound failure”.

The comment comes from Microsoft itself, which analyzing the results obtained by Activision Blizzard in the period in which Call of Duty was removed from Steam to become an exclusive linked to the Battle.net platform did not mince words to express the general negativity of the operation.

As you may remember, between 2018 and 2021 the Call of Duty series disappeared from Steam and became purchasable only through Battle.net and Activision Blizzard’s integrated systems, as far as the PC version was concerned. Well, it turns out now – as has been suspected for years anyway – that the return to Steam a few years later was due to very disappointing results for the operation.