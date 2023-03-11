sony he reminded the CM extension that in the past Microsoft didn’t keep his word to the antitrust bodies, which is one of the reasons why in his opinion the agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles in the event of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard proposed by the Redmond giant goes through shouldn’t be taken into consideration.

In doing so, Sony cites two cases in particular. The first is when the European Commission in 2004 accused Microsoft of depriving Windows’ rivals of information vital to interoperability, requiring them to share that data at reasonable prices, to which the company agreed. However, Microsoft subsequently violated the order imposed by the EU by demanding high royalties from the competition and for this reason it was fined 1.3 billion dollars.

The second case is when in the 2009 the European Commission also accused Microsoft of blocking rival Internet Explorer browsers on Windows PCs. The Redmond company made a deal with the EU promising to introduce a “browser choice screen”. However, this option was later eliminated with a Windows service pack between 2011 and 2012, which led the European Commission to fine Microsoft again for 731 million dollars.

Finally Sony recalls, while specifying that it is not a real violation, that when Microsoft proposed the acquisition of zenimax to the EU he stated “that there is no incentive to terminate or limit the availability of ZeniMax games on rival consoles”, only to make Starfield exclusive a few years later.

call of Duty

With these statements Sony would seem to imply that, even if it accepts the offer to keep call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years, Microsoft could break the agreement and make the games in the series exclusive, even at the cost of paying very high fines.

All of this comes from the document sent by the Japanese company in response to the structural remedies proposed by the CMA to ensure that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved. Sony claims that the maneuver would cause irreparable damage to competition and innovation and that the only two ways to avoid it would be to block the acquisition altogether or to force Microsoft to sell the Call of Duty brand.