Some documents made public by the CMA reveal that sony perceives from activision a bottom margin compared to the average for third party productions on PlayStation in relation to sales of call of Duty. Generally we speak of 30%, in this case the percentage is lower but is hidden.

A few days ago, the CMA had also published a report according to which many PlayStation users would switch to Xbox with the acquisition of Call of Duty, and it is clear that the English authority forantitrust is drawing a picture that is as complete as possible in view of an increasingly probable confrontation in the classroom with Microsoft.

However, apply different margins than the standards for third parties it does not arise as a new practice and it falls within the possibilities of the producers of the various platforms, to the point that Steam has established very clear guidelines in this regard, which reward the titles that sell the most.

It goes without saying that the sales volumes of Call of Duty on PlayStation are such as to allow the Japanese company to apply a respectful treatment against Activision, which in this sense derives a clear economic advantage from the reduction in royalties. It would be interesting to understand if the same happens with Microsoft.

Of course, if the current situation has effectively ruined the relationship between Microsoft, Sony and Activision forever, we imagine that the situation could change as early as next year, but for the moment we remain in the realm of guesswork.