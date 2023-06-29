Among the documents censored (badly) by sony there is also the data concerning how much money the company derives from Call of Duty on PlayStationand that’s a lot of money, apparently.

As we have seen, Sony’s legal department evidently used the wrong marker to apply the censures to the documents sent to the court and made public, under which the precise numbers and references that the company wanted to keep hidden emerge quite clearly.

Thanks to this curious error, we are also able to know how much Sony gets from the sale of Call of Duty on PS4 and PS5: based on what we can decipher, it is 800 million dollars only for the United States and about 1.5 billion all over the world.

It should be noted that the figures in question concern a single year of activity, specifically 2021, used as a sample to demonstrate the situation of Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms.

Not only that, it seems that the players of the series are also particularly inclined to spend on micro-transactions, DLC, subscriptions and accessories various, so as to reach the figure of 15.9 billion dollars a year for Sony PlayStation, on average, every year. That’s because Sony takes a percentage of every single sale through the PlayStation Store, of course.

On the other hand, from the documents that emerged from the trial it turns out that about 1 million PlayStation users only play Call of Duty, so the weight that the series holds in the Sony market is understandable.