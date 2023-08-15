To the series call of Duty something is about to happen that will mark the end of an era, according to some well-known insiders. What specifically has not been explained, but some elements suggest that it will become completely live servicechanging its traditional content release formula.
The chain of news started from the ProReborn insider on X, who wrote a heartfelt post about it: “Through word of mouth, I learned of something that happened to CoD which will send the internet into an uproar when it emerges. That’s all I can say.” Note that the post ends with a broken heart, an image intended to reinforce the alleged seriousness of the information.
ProReborn then explained, in a subsequent post, that this is not a scandal or something dramatic: “It’s just something that will mark the end of an era of our beloved video game franchise.”
To confirm the corridor voice then came the insider Ghost of Hope, also very well known in the Call of Duty community.
Ghost of Hope was even more cryptic than ProReborn, so don’t expect who knows what revelations hidden in his post. To help understand what could happen, the community itself thought about it, which connected the dots starting from some facts related to the Call of Duty series that occurred in recent days.
Call of Duty GaaS?
Most tellingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been renamed to “Call of Duty” on Steam. The official description no longer speaks of the Infinity Ward game, but of the “home” of at least two games in the series: “Welcome to Call of Duty HQ, the home of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone.”
Note that on Steam, all Modern Warfare II and Warzone DLCs are linked to Call of Duty, as well as the entirety of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, indicated as not yet available, of course. In fact we are talking about a hub from which all content related to the series can be purchased. If we add to this the recent name change of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in Warzone, it is easy to understand how a simplification of the series is underway, to avoid any form of confusion.
The suspicion, therefore, is that Activision Blizzard wants to completely change the distribution method of the new COD releases, linking it to the new application, with the various parts of the offer that will be unrelated to the individual games and will be purchasable separately.
