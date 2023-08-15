To the series call of Duty something is about to happen that will mark the end of an era, according to some well-known insiders. What specifically has not been explained, but some elements suggest that it will become completely live servicechanging its traditional content release formula.

The chain of news started from the ProReborn insider on X, who wrote a heartfelt post about it: “Through word of mouth, I learned of something that happened to CoD which will send the internet into an uproar when it emerges. That’s all I can say.” Note that the post ends with a broken heart, an image intended to reinforce the alleged seriousness of the information.

ProReborn then explained, in a subsequent post, that this is not a scandal or something dramatic: “It’s just something that will mark the end of an era of our beloved video game franchise.”

To confirm the corridor voice then came the insider Ghost of Hope, also very well known in the Call of Duty community.

Ghost of Hope was even more cryptic than ProReborn, so don’t expect who knows what revelations hidden in his post. To help understand what could happen, the community itself thought about it, which connected the dots starting from some facts related to the Call of Duty series that occurred in recent days.