Wired magazine has published a report on the use of Artificial Intelligence in video games and how it impacts developers. In the middle of the article, it also reports that a content of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 put on sale at the end of 2023 was made with AIwithout specifying it to the buyers.
The object in question is part of the Yokai’s Wrath Bundlebut it is not clear if this is just one item in the pack or if they were all created by AI. You can see these items in the image below.
The bundle was sold for 1,500 COD Points, which is about 15 euros. Activision has not yet commented on the report, so we don’t have an official statement on the matter.
The Wired Report
This is also relevant because, according to the outlet’s report, Microsoft laid off a lot of people at Activision Blizzard (and elsewhere) after the acquisition and just months after putting the supposedly AI-created content up for sale.
A source claims that many 2D artists have been fired and that the remaining concept artists have been forced to use AI to help them do their jobs. In addition, employees would be forced to take courses related to AI, which is increasingly dominant within the company.
L’Generative AI It’s a very complex topic in the gaming industry and there’s a lot of criticism towards this technology, both because it’s believed to take away people’s jobs (and the Wired report says that’s already happening) and because they’re trained using content from online artists without asking their permission.
Not everyone agrees, of course, as AI in video games won’t cause any layoffs for Take-Two’s CEO.
#Call #Duty #Sold #AICreated #Content #Report #Sheds #Light #Activision #Layoffs
Leave a Reply