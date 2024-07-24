Wired magazine has published a report on the use of Artificial Intelligence in video games and how it impacts developers. In the middle of the article, it also reports that a content of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 put on sale at the end of 2023 was made with AIwithout specifying it to the buyers.

The object in question is part of the Yokai’s Wrath Bundlebut it is not clear if this is just one item in the pack or if they were all created by AI. You can see these items in the image below.

The bundle was sold for 1,500 COD Points, which is about 15 euros. Activision has not yet commented on the report, so we don’t have an official statement on the matter.