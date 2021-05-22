Call of duty is one of the most popular and action-packed franchises in the video game industry. Each of the current games has a large number of fans, who enjoy the frenetic gameplay and the adrenaline of getting eliminations.
It is because of that Activision brought to Warzone, Black ops cold war Y Mobile two of the most iconic heroes of the 80s. Rambo Y John McClane are the figures that land in Verdansk, Nuketown ’84, Nakatomi Plaza and more in this new special event.
The protagonists of the films Rambo Y Hard to Kill, respectively, are available from May 20, with the event 80s Action Heroes, right with the start of season 3. ‘Bringing together Call of Duty, Duro to Kill and Rambo in this new way is an amazing combination of franchises, tailor-made for our fans.‘, he expressed Johanna faries, general manager of Call of duty.
Heroes will be available for a limited time in Call of Duty
Content ‘80s Action Heroes in order to Call of duty for a limited time includes new iconic operators playable on all platforms, as well as new points of interest and missions inspired by the movies in Warzone. Also new limited time modes in Black ops and a themed multiplayer in Mobile.
‘As well as adding Rambo and John McClane, we’re giving our players new weapons, gear, missions, modes, and even a Duro to Kill-inspired location like Nakatomi Plaza.‘he continued Faries.
You can purchase their available lots through the store Call of duty, for a price of 2400 CoD points. They will be there for you to buy until June 20, so you have a whole month to get them.
Rambo Operator Package:
John Rambo – Operator Unlock
Rambo Classic – Draft M60
Bloodstained – Draft AK-47 Cold War
Rambo’s Knife – Knife Project
Jump Shot – Operator Finisher
Kill in Combat – Operator Finisher
Jungle Fight – Business Card
Sight Ribbon – Emblem
Rambo Special Forces – Clock
Talisman – Amulet
John McClane Operator Pack:
John McClane – Operator Unlock
Plaza Security – Fara 83 Project
Planner – Cold War MP5 Project
Hostage Lebrador – AUG Project
Hidden Weapon – Operator Finisher
Hermetic Duct – Business Card
Coordinated Attack – Emblem
McClane Clock – Clock
Police Badge – Amulet
Double Score Token
