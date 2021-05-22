Call of duty is one of the most popular and action-packed franchises in the video game industry. Each of the current games has a large number of fans, who enjoy the frenetic gameplay and the adrenaline of getting eliminations.

It is because of that Activision brought to Warzone, Black ops cold war Y Mobile two of the most iconic heroes of the 80s. Rambo Y John McClane are the figures that land in Verdansk, Nuketown ’84, Nakatomi Plaza and more in this new special event.

The protagonists of the films Rambo Y Hard to Kill, respectively, are available from May 20, with the event 80s Action Heroes, right with the start of season 3. ‘Bringing together Call of Duty, Duro to Kill and Rambo in this new way is an amazing combination of franchises, tailor-made for our fans.‘, he expressed Johanna faries, general manager of Call of duty.

We also recommend: Kratos’ successor arrived? God of War: Ragnarok would let you play as Atreus

Heroes will be available for a limited time in Call of Duty

Content ‘80s Action Heroes in order to Call of duty for a limited time includes new iconic operators playable on all platforms, as well as new points of interest and missions inspired by the movies in Warzone. Also new limited time modes in Black ops and a themed multiplayer in Mobile.

‘As well as adding Rambo and John McClane, we’re giving our players new weapons, gear, missions, modes, and even a Duro to Kill-inspired location like Nakatomi Plaza.‘he continued Faries.

You can purchase their available lots through the store Call of duty, for a price of 2400 CoD points. They will be there for you to buy until June 20, so you have a whole month to get them.

Rambo Operator Package:

John Rambo – Operator Unlock

Rambo Classic – Draft M60

Bloodstained – Draft AK-47 Cold War

Rambo’s Knife – Knife Project

Jump Shot – Operator Finisher

Kill in Combat – Operator Finisher

Jungle Fight – Business Card

Sight Ribbon – Emblem

Rambo Special Forces – Clock

Talisman – Amulet

John McClane Operator Pack:

John McClane – Operator Unlock

Plaza Security – Fara 83 Project

Planner – Cold War MP5 Project

Hostage Lebrador – AUG Project

Hidden Weapon – Operator Finisher

Hermetic Duct – Business Card

Coordinated Attack – Emblem

McClane Clock – Clock

Police Badge – Amulet

Double Score Token

Fountain.



