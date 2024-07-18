Activision announced that Season 5 of the game will begin on July 24. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: Warzonewhich will include a collaboration with WWE. This will be done through operators and the first to be revealed is the wrestler Rhea Ripley.

But players can expect much more, as there will also be unreleased maps made with cel-shading graphics, giving this first-person shooter a very unexpected look.

The above mentioned can be seen in the new trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: Warzone from Season 5. It features the new multiplayer maps Bait and Yard, as well as the variants Toonoxide (Rust) and Celship (Shipment).

Activision also revealed that the Superstore, a very popular point of interest in Verdansk, a map of Warzonewill also be coming to Urzikstan to the delight of fans. These are certainly some eye-catching additions.

Fountain: Activision.

While Rhea Ripley is featured prominently in the Season 5 trailer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: WarzoneAs this progresses, more WWE wrestlers enter the scene. They are none other than Cody ‘The American Nightmare’ Rhodes and Rey Mysterio.

In the screenshots that accompany this note you can see them in action, although they are also practicing wrestling on and off the ring in a spectacular way.

Slam into Call of Duty Season 5 with new WWE Superstars 👇 🦅Cody “The American Nightmare” Rhodes

💪 Rhea “Bloody” Ripley

👑 And the Living Legend himself Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/bVuNa7VgT3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2024

Activision will surely reveal more details about Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: Warzone before it goes live. But beyond what can be seen in the video are a series of new rewards in Ranked Multiplayer and Ranked Resurgence.

Fountain: Activision.

As with the other seasons, players can look forward to an onslaught of content that will keep them entertained throughout the summer.

Apart from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: Warzone We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.