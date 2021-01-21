Call of Duty sales do not stop, neither in video games nor in microtransactions. And it seems that things are looking more than good for Activision these days. Although Black Ops Cold War didn’t sell as well as the company would have liked, that’s fine because Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are basically printing money through microtransactions, not to mention Call of Duty: Mobile and its 300 million downloads. It’s hard to go unnoticed so much success, especially on Wall Street.

As reported by Sarah Needleman of The Wall Street Journal, the Activision Blizzard stock price hit a 37-year high today. And in fact it keeps going up, rising steadily. It is impressive how well Activision has managed to exploit one of its most beloved sagas over the years, bringing year after year a game that players want to buy.

The research firm MKM Partners it raised its forecast for 2021 expecting the same performance to continue as the pandemic and next-gen consoles drive demand for games, raising its share price target. Activision is clear that it is a successful business, and the foundation is in giving its target audience the game they want. The global pandemic has contributed greatly to the growth of video games, as seen in Call of Duty sales.

Activision plans to hire 2,000 more workers this year after cutting 800 jobs in 2019. Without a doubt, the favorable situation of the company makes this kind of thing possible. But it also speaks highly of the future of the Call of Duty franchise in terms of future games and reinventions of the formula.