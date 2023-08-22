













The information comes from Circana, which is the entity in charge of maintaining a registry of this type. Call of Duty: Black Ops II returned to Top 20 sales after a lengthy absence.

Prior to the July 2023 report the most recent occurrence of Call of Duty: Black Ops II It was in April 2017, and now it managed to reach position #13.

Another older title in the series that managed to stand out was CoD: Black Ops IIIwhich was at #20 when in June it was at #28.

This big increase is due to the return of the game’s multiplayer servers, the matchmaking fix, and a few offers.

nothing went wrong with Call of Duty: Black Ops II, although it did not rise as much as in British lands. In the case of the United Kingdom, it was the fourth best-selling title, and in the fifth it was CoD: Modern Warfare 2.

In the United States it also appears CoD: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) in the July report and is in the third position.

It is certainly a bit surprising to see classic video games come back and all because their online gameplay is functional.

Many classic Call of Duty titles experienced a resurgence in July, as multiplayer service functionality was restored on Xbox platforms aligned with price promotion. Call of Duty: Black Ops II returned to the top 20 best-sellers list for the first time since April 2017. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 21, 2023

In addition to the games call of duty mentioned above others were highlighted in the July 2023 report on sales in the United States.

Remnant II was the one who was in the first place and Diablo IV In a second. Pikmin 4which debuted precisely in July, came in sixth, which represents a notable debut compared to other installments in the series.

The one who did debut very low was exoprimal from Capcom, since it is in the sixteenth position.

