













Call of Duty reveals new collaboration with Charly and Liga MX









You will see, Call of Duty will have a collaboration with Charlie, that brand that is dedicated to sports shoes and clothing that you surely already know. By the time you read this note, several items alluding to this collaboration will already be on sale that you will surely want to have in your collection, whether you like the Activision video game or, failing that, you are a fan of the MX League.

The first thing that stands out between the collaboration of Call of Duty x Charly These are the shirts that 6 Liga MX teams will wear, with many details alluding to Activision games: Xolos de Tijuana, Leon, Santos Laguna, Querétaro, Pachuca, and Atlas de Gudalajara. With each shirt will come a code that will give you double in-game experience, an emblem and more. This way you can take the experience to more places.

All the t-shirts of these teams have details of the Activision video game that has already turned 20 years old. You will see on social networks that several prominent players like Luis Romo will show off these jerseys that are designed to perfectly combine the identity of the game with that of the teams.

Likewise, the best place to get these jerseys is through the Charly.com page

We also recommend:

What prices do the jerseys from the collaboration between Call of Duty and Charly have?

So that you can see if it will be enough for you, we tell you that there are all kinds of items and prices. Because this is not just the team t-shirts, there are also cleats, caps, sweatshirts and other items so you can show off that you are a fan of the team. Call of Duty.

Caps: 449.00 MXN

COD T-shirt: 599 MXN

Tacos: 1,199.00 MXN

Rioja Boots: 1,299.00 MXN

Atrium Boots: 1,399.00 MXN

Soccer jersey: 1,199.00 MXN

The team shirts already vary:

Atlas man: 1,799.00 MXN, woman: 1,699.00 MXN

León man: 1,799.00 MXN, woman: 1,699 MXN

Santos man: 1,799.00 MXN, woman: 1,699 MXN

Pachuca man: 1,799.00 MXN, woman: 1,699 MXN

Xolos men: 1,799.00 MXN, women: 1,699 MXN

Querétaro man: 1,799.00 MXN, woman: 1,699 MXN

What do you think of this collaboration? It was worth it? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)