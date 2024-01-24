













Call of Duty reveals more progress against online gaming toxicity









Activision has already implemented several previous actions, however, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III are the ones that are much more marked and it all starts with an update to the game's code of conduct which emphasizes that the treatment between users must be the best possible.

Technically they refer to not dealing with complaints of harassment, insults and so on. The objective will always be to avoid derogatory comments between players that involve sexual or ideological preferences, different abilities and other issues that we can relate to the unfortunate discrimination that occurs in video games.

The ultimate goal is that all players are treated with respect and no one is begging for games in which no expletives are heard. that have nothing to do with reminding someone else of their mother. Come on, players should try to act with more common sense.

Source: Blizzard

We also recommend: PlayStation fears that Xbox will surpass it after its purchase of Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III voice chat moderation brings findings and changes

Just before the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III A new voice moderation system was introduced in North America for English-speaking players, this in a beta version.

Then, This system spread globally and now Spanish and Portuguese were included in the languages ​​to be moderated. It should be noted that this also extends to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

Since this moderation began, more than 2 million accounts have already received sanctions by disruptive in-game voice chat.

Anyo