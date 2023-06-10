













In recent days there was a confrontation in California between groups for and against this community. The reason was because the groups against it don’t want pride month to be taught or referenced within schools. In a video of this confrontation, Nickmercs commented that he agreed to leave the subject out of the classroom.

Given this statement, call of duty He posted on his social networks that he had removed his skin from Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. In his message they said the following: ‘Due to recent events we have removed the Nickmercs Operator Pack from the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone stores. We are focused on celebrating pride month with our employees and our community‘.

So call of duty will no longer let more players buy the Nickmercs-inspired operator. However, it was not disclosed what will happen to those who already had the skin prior to these statements.. Perhaps this is not the end of this case and soon we will have more information.

What were the reactions to this Call of Duty decision?

Following the scandal surrounding Nickmercs, the streamer came out to clarify the intentions of his comment. He assured that for him schools are not an ideal place to talk about the community. But that he does not consider that it is a subject that should be hidden.

Source: Dr Disrespect

Nickmercs also received support from streamer DrDisrespect, who launched against call of duty. He even uploaded a video uninstalling the game as a show of solidarity. Of course this also already caused a debate by itself. What do you think about the decision to remove this skin?

