Undoubtedly, one of the video games that became popular during isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic was Call of Duty: Warzone. The free first-person shooter game, which knew how to combine the best of the saga with elements of Fortnite -such as the battle royale mode and the Battle Pass-, received a new installment at the end of 2020 –Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War-. This Thursday season 2 was launched, with additional content.

The new Battle Pass features a list of 100 levels with rewards for each of them. In this case, the two free weapons, the new Naga operator and the first reactive weapon project. To get them, you will have to play and add experience points (XP), similar to what happens in other games of the battle royale genre, such as Fortnite or PUBG.

They also add to the free items available in Season 2, which has a new assault rifle and submachine gun to unlock for free, as well as 300 COD Points to earn just by playing the game.

In case you have not completed the 100 levels of the first season, the Battle Pass can be acquired by purchasing it for $ 9.99 in the digital store for PlayStation, while for Xbox or PC it costs 799 pesos.

The history

Russell Adler, one of the undercover CIA agents who stars in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War story.

With the CIA agent Russell adler captured by Russian terrorist Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, Your partner Frank Woods and the CIA strike team head to Southeast Asia to search for him and the Nova 6 supply lines.

As agents search through the dense jungles of Laos, a new threat rises aligned with Perseus to protect the smuggling routes that made him a warlord of the Golden Triangle.

The Russian Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, the enemy of the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

His name is Kapano “Naga” Vang, a menacing Warsaw Pact Operator that is instantly unlocked with the purchase of the Season Two Battle Pass.

The new enemy: Kapano “Naga” Vang.

New Operators and skins

As usually happens in each Battle Pass, the game delivers new characters corresponding to the main story of the game. Naga, the Lao-born ex-warlord whose supply lines made him an ally of Perseus, is poised to show his brutality in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from level 0. He arrives in his Operator skin “Viper”, a combat uniform that he wears while tracking down his eventual prey as the gliding beast whose jaws inspire his bandana.

In the same way that Fortnite popularized skins (skins) so that each player can customize their character, this Battle Pass comes with “Renegade” for the character Adler (level 20). The same goes for “Coyote Dust” for Agent Powers (level 70)

This level also includes new Operator missions, where four additional skins (“Beirut”, “Lighthouse”, “Iron Delta” and “Bright Star”) can be unlocked for Adler, in addition to two Business Cards, two emblems and thousands of Extra XP.

The four Operators of the Mil-Sim squad They get alternate skins in the Season Two Battle Pass, including potential ex-USMC double agent Powers.

More weaponry

According to the scheme there twenty weapons projects in multiple primary and secondary categories are available within the Season Two Battle Pass system, including 11 legendary weapons and one ultra rarity it deserves its own spotlight. But in particular three Legendary Major Weapon Projects stand out that can be unlocked

FARA 83 assault rifle (level 15): This assault rifle developed in Argentina between 1981 and 1983 has an impressive range of effective medium and long range damage compared to others in its class. An ideal weapon to produce reliable and fast damage with an almost unmatched rate of fire. All this power comes in a heavier package that weighs down handling speeds and causes heavy recoil.

FARA 83 assault rifle was developed in Argentina between 1981 and 1983. Photo: capture.

LMG Project “Glade Ripper” (Level 21 FREE)– Among its variety of accessories that significantly increase your firepower, accuracy and ammo stats is a Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag, which combines the weapon’s largest magazine with speed reload capabilities to ensure that you rarely run dry during a fight.

LC10 SMG (Level 31)– This submachine gun comes equipped with 34-round magazines to give operators a bit more freedom when attacking multiple targets.

The LC10 SMG submachine gun. Photo: capture.

SMG “First Mate” Project (Tier 27)– Its included five-accessory extension is built primarily for speed and precision, with a 40 Rnd Speed ​​Mag to provide enough ammo to make entire squads walk the board.

SMG “Dragon Idol” (level 55 FREE)– A three-round SMG-type project clad with jade all over its body and most of its five accessories. This includes the Agency Suppressor and Front Grip, a solid combination of precision-boosting accessories that keep those bursts steady and effective.

How to free up space on your console or PC

The arrival of this new update set off the alarms regarding the storage, mainly, of Playstation 4. As recognized by Activision, producer of the video game, the users of the console “They need to make space” if you want to have Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in full.

“Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a 500 GB hard drive may need to make space if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare / Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packages installed,” they warned on the official blog of the video game.

And they recommended: “If you have both games installed and have kept up with the updates, You may need to remove some unused Game Content to properly download and install the patch [más reciente] by Warzone “.

Before starting to download this new update, you have to take into account the size it occupies according to each console and the PC. For example, the brand new PlayStation 5 (17GB) and Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S are 17 and 17.9GB in size, respectively. These values ​​are similar to the Xbox One (17.9GB) and PlayStation 4 (17GB). In the version of Warzone for PC it will be necessary to contemplate 16.9GB and 20.8GB, in case of also having Modern Warfare.

In case of not having the necessary storage, PlayStation 4 players can press the R3 button in the main menu of Black Ops Cold War to uninstall content that is not usually used on a regular basis, such as Campaign or Zombie mode.

The same can be achieved in the previous video game of the Modern Warfare saga or its free version Warzone. In any of them you will have to go to the “General” tab in the options menu and then click on the “Installed games” option, recommended from Activision.

