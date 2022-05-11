All fans of the saga will be happy with this news, it has been officially unveiled Call of Duty: Project Aurora, a mobile video game of which you have surely heard rumors on Reddit or in some YouTube videos, but there has never been any confirmation from Activision, at least until today.

The video game, according to the software house itself, aims to unite a global community of people from all over the world, including family or friends, thanks to a quality Battle Royale experience that can offer new gaming experiences.

This is what is reported on the official website where a large press release appears, stating that the video game is still under development and the first internal game tests in closed Alpha are underway, which aims to refine the game before the transition. following.

As we all know, closed Alphas are used to carry out stress tests on the game and are used to discover bugs to work on their resolution later, obviously everything will be strictly confidential and not made public. It is in fact specified, in the press release itself, that the participants will not share any details.

It will not be possible to participate in this closed Alpha phase as it is not open to the public, Activision is keen to reassure users that updates regarding Call of Duty: Project Aurora will be shared in the future and at irregular intervals based on the development of the game.

We remind our readers that a date has not been announced in which there will be an open beta open to all participants, as as we all know the phases of closed Alpha are often long and represent only a sort of embryonic state of a video game.

Further information, and a series of questions and answers that could quench your thirst for knowledge, can be found in the press release that was released on the official website.

While waiting to receive further news, I invite you to read our article about a probable announcement date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.