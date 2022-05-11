Call of Duty: Project Aurora it should be the non-definitive title of the experience battle royale for devices mobile which Activision is working on. Well, the publisher has revealed the first details on the game, although there is no release date yet.

After formalizing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Activision wrote that “the goal of Project Aurora, code name of our new mobile title, is to unite friends, families and people from all over the world in a global and inclusive community. thanks to an intense battle royale experience, precise and quality that offers a new way to play. ”

Call of Duty: Project Aurora, a new artwork

“You may have already heard of Project Aurora on Reddit or in some video on YouTube, but we haven’t officially revealed anything yet. The game is still in development and we are in the midst of early game testing with Project Aurora’s closed Alpha. “

“With the’closed alphaLimited in size, we are simply trying to start refining the game, stress match testing, identify and fix bugs, and gather opinions on all aspects of the game as new features are progressively added. “

“Participants in the closed alpha will not share details publicly, but we will start posting updates here. The frequency of articles will go hand in hand with the pace of development. For now, here’s how much we can share:”





Call of Duty: Project Aurora, a soldier launches himself

Q: Can I sign up for Project Aurora Closed Alpha?

A: No, Closed Alpha is only available to a small number of invited attendees. However, we will be adding more players over the course of the closed Alpha and beyond when we meet certain development goals. Keep an eye out for news on these articles or future announcements on the game’s official announcement.

Q: Why is Closed Alpha not available to all players?

A: As Project Aurora is still in development, we need a small number of participants at this stage to achieve our goals.

Q: When will Project Aurora be available to everyone?

A: Believe us, we can’t wait to bring this exciting experience to players all over the world, but we haven’t officially announced the game either, and we currently have no release date to share. Before then, we will be posting many updates and articles and, when this is decided, we will gladly announce the release date.

Q: What should I do if I need help during Closed Alpha?

A: Technical support will be limited during the closed Alpha, but there are channels in-game to provide feedback on and we will be making patches and updates available regularly to alert players of known issues, fixes, and more.

Q: Will scenarios and characters from the closed Alpha be included in the final version of the game?

A: The contents of Project Aurora Closed Alpha are not final and may vary. At the moment we are simply evaluating the full-scale Battle Royale dynamics of the game on mobile devices.

Q: Is the closed Alpha already fully optimized?

A: No, the purpose of Project Aurora Closed Alpha is to continue to optimize and refine the game with match stress testing, improve performance and fidelity, and find and fix bugs during development.

Q: Does Closed Alpha include all content that will be available in game?

A: Not even remotely. That’s just part of what we have in store. In due course we will reveal what exciting content awaits you in Project Aurora.

Q: Will progress made in Closed Alpha carry over to the final version of the game?

A: No, all data and progress made during closed Alpha will be reset and can be deleted or reset at any time. Of course, when the game is complete and available internationally, your progress will be saved.

We are working hard to create the best possible experience for players around the world and are delighted to share this adventure with you, so stay tuned here for future updates.