With Warzone 2.0 already in our hands, and the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Launched, the developers have implemented a new progression system. While the season pass is back, in both its free and premium forms, the progression is completely different, and while it looks complicated at first glance, Here we tell you everything you need to know.

Here we are not presented with a linear progression similar to what we have seen in other games, instead we have access to a multi-sector map that goes from A0 to A20. Sectors A1 to A20 are connected to each other, and each has a main item of interest called High Value Target. (HVT) and four additional elements. All four standard items must be unlocked in a sector before the HVT can be unlocked.

The battle pass includes more than 100 items, of which 20 are free. All of these items in the pass require a Battle Coin to unlock. These items are obtained simply by playing the game, just like the levels in the old system. While turning the battle pass into a combat map sounds overly complex, this allows players to choose their path and unlock the items they want first.

Players who reach 100% completion on the map by completing all sectors will gain access to the Victory Sector, which contains additional items to unlock. Similarly, the battle pass contains 1400 CoD points. Players can earn 400 free CP within the pass, plus a thousand more with the premium pass and victory sector, allowing them to earn back the CoD points spent on purchasing the full pass.

Although it is too soon to know how the public will react, the freedom to choose the type of skins and other elements will probably be liked by many players. On related topics, Messi and other footballers will come to Call of Duty. Similarly, Phil Spencer reaffirms his commitment to bring Call of Duty to PlayStation consoles.

Considering that all games with a Season Pass follow the same structure, it’s nice to see that Call of Duty is trying something different. Thanks to the freedom it offers, I wouldn’t be surprised if future games manage to mimic what’s presented here.

Via: Call of Duty